Phenomenal Ikhsan Fandi leads Singapore to dream Suzuki Cup start

Singapore got off to a perfect start in Sunday's AFF Suzuki Cup encounter with Myanmar as Ikhsan Fandi struck twice to help the hosts to a 3-0 win.

It was a nervy start for the Lions as they needed Safuwan Baharudin to clear a ball off the line early on.

Faris Ramli then got a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock, only to see his attempt kept out by goalkeeper Myo Min Latt.

Safuwan had more luck in front of goal, though, and gave Singapore the lead from a set piece in the 34th minute.

Article continues below

Ikhsan was next up to add his name to the score sheet with a sublime right-footed finish after a stunning countrerattack, before the Jerv striker effectively put the match to bed on the stroke of half-time with a powerful header.

He was unlucky to see his third of the evening ruled out for offside, but it mattered little in the end as Singapore comfortably sat out the remainder of the game.

Philippines await next for Singapore on Wednesday, while Myanmar face Timor-Leste in the other Group A game on December 8.