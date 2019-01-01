Olayinka’s Slavia Prague hold Kwadwo Asamoah’s Inter Milan in Champions League opener

The Nigerian forward netted his first ever European goal in the Red and Whites stalemate with the Nerazzurri

Peter Olayinka scored on his debut as Slavia Prague drew 1-1 with Milan at the San Siro in Tuesday evening’s Group F fixture.

The Nerazzurri were obvious favourites considering their strong start to the season, where they have won all their games and top the table.

Their Czech opponents, however, had other ideas and Olayinka gave them the lead in the 63rd minute, tapping the ball in from Samir Handanovic’s tame save.

It was his first-ever goal in a European club competition. He also became the first Nigerian since Yakubu Aiyegbeni in 2002 to score on his Champions League debut.

⚪️ Slavia Praha ahead at the San Siro! ⚽️

The hosts would equalise in the second minute of injury time via substitute Nicolo Barrela, who poked the ball in from a Stefano Sensi’s free-kick that rebounded off the crossbar.

Kwadwo Asamoah was on display for Inter and received a yellow card in the 54th minute for a reckless challenge on Ivorian Ibrahim Traore.

The Ghanaian played the entire 90 minutes and has now featured for a maximum 360 competitive minutes this season.

Antonio Conte will rue his side’s inability to bag a win here as their next European tie is away to at the Camp Nou.

They will however return to league action this weekend when they face city rivals on Saturday evening.

For the elated Slavia Prague, their next Champions League outing is at home to German heavyweights .

The Czech giants lead the Fortuna Liga and will also tackle city rivals Sparta Prague this weakened.