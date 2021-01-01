Persepolis' Yahya Golmohammadi - FC Goa are not a weak team

Persian Pro League champions Persepolis FC will hope to extend their winning streak in the ongoing AFC Champions League 2021 group stage when they take on Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa in their fourth match.

Ahead of their second tie against the Gaurs, Persepolis head coach heaped praise on the Indian club and suggested that FC Goa have proved everyone wrong and showcased their quality on the pitch.

What did Yahya Golmohammadi say?

“Before our game against Goa, everyone thought they were a weak side. But they’re not. They have shown good quality and are playing very well, coherently, with high intensity and with heart,” Golmohammadi said before the game.

The former Iran international also pointed out that the two goals they have conceded so far have come from free-kicks and he mentioned that his team needs to work on defending set-pieces.

“We will try to focus well on defending free-kicks so that it is not seen as a weakness for Persepolis. The two goals we conceded from set-pieces were very rare and the fact that they happened twice may be a cause for concern. However, we need to address this issue with more practice and will remain focused.”

Persepolis so far

The Iranian champions have so far maintained a hundred per cent track record in the AFC Champions League. They began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over UAE's Al Wahda followed by a thumping 3-1 win over Qatar's Al-Rayyan and a narrow 2-1 win over FC Goa.

Upcoming fixtures

Persepolis play their fourth match against FC Goa on April 23, the fifth match against Al Wahda on April 26 and then face Al-Rayyan in their final group game on April 29.