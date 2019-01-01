‘Perfect start in Lille colour’ – Victor Osimhen revels in dream debut against Nantes
The 20-year-old, who replaced new Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe after signing from Belgian side RSC Charleroi, didn't take long to make an impact for the Great Danes.
🎥 All hail Victor Osimhen and his "unforgettable" #LOSC debut ⚽️⚽️🙌.#LOSCFCN 2-1 pic.twitter.com/oD5RDZ1RK9— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 11, 2019
Osimhen, a promising prospect for the Nigeria national team, put his team in front with a classy finish, before netting the winner ten minutes from full time to save Zeki Celik’s blushes.
He took to social media to express his emotion after putting in a great shift at Stade Pierre Mauroy.
“Debut win, goals, perfect start in Lille colour. God is the greatest, we move.”
He would be hoping to continue his impressive scoring form when Lille face Amiens at Stade de la Licorne on August 17.
During his loan spell in Belgium last season, Osimhen scored 20 goals in 36 matches across all competitions for the Zebras.