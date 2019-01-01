‘Perfect start in Lille colour’ – Victor Osimhen revels in dream debut against Nantes

Nicolas Pepe’s replacement made a strong impact in his French league bow, getting two goals for the Great Danes

Victor Osimhen is thrilled after netting a brace on his debut as they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over .

The 20-year-old, who replaced new man Nicolas Pepe after signing from Belgian side RSC Charleroi, didn't take long to make an impact for the Great Danes.

Osimhen, a promising prospect for the national team, put his team in front with a classy finish, before netting the winner ten minutes from full time to save Zeki Celik’s blushes.

He took to social media to express his emotion after putting in a great shift at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

“Debut win, goals, perfect start in Lille colour. God is the greatest, we move.”

He would be hoping to continue his impressive scoring form when Lille face at Stade de la Licorne on August 17.

During his loan spell in last season, Osimhen scored 20 goals in 36 matches across all competitions for the Zebras.