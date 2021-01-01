Perez: Mbappe and Haaland signings are impossible for everyone without Super League

The Real Madrid president says clubs cannot financially afford to sign modern Galacticos

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says that transfers for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will be "impossible" for any club without the Super League.

Perez's club has been linked to both players in recent months, even before the announcement of a potential breakaway Super League for 12 of the world's top clubs.

However, with that competition now crumbling, Perez says he doesn't see a way for any team in world football to afford a deal to sign Haaland or Mbappe this summer.

What did Perez say?

"In general, there will not be big transfers this summer," Perez told El Larguero. "When money does not flow from the rich clubs to the poor clubs, everyone suffers.

"It's impossible to make signings like Mbappé and Haaland, in general, not just for Real Madrid, without the Super League."

He added: “If we don't sign Mbappe this summer, I don't think any fan will shoot himself in the head. They know we're doing our best, and if things don't happen, it's because they're impossible”

Sales incoming?

Perez says that the club is hoping to keep hold of Sergio Ramos, a player that he says is "like a son" to him.

However, the club does have a budget to balance as Perez hinted that there could be some major changes in Madrid this summer.

"It depends on Real Madrid's situation," he said. "This year we're bringing in €300 million less. We need to sell a player, do things.

"I've done what I can up to now and I haven't done it badly. Despite a few people saying I don't know about football. I know what it's like to come into a club in 2000 where people hadn't been paid. I put up everything I could and changed the world with the Galacticos and went from losing €30 or 40 million a year to bringing that in."

