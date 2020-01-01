Percy Tau scores to help Anderlecht return to winning ways against Kortrijk

The South Africa international continued his fine form in front of goal in his side’s victory at Guldensporenstadion

Percy Tau found the back of the net to help secure a 3-1 victory over Kortrijk in Friday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 26-year-old has been delivering eye-catching performances since his arrival at Lotto Park and he shone again at Guldensporenstadion.

The international was handed his seventh league start of the season, spearheading Anderlecht’s attack against Yves Vanderhaeghe’s side.

Vincent Kompany’s men last tasted victory in September against Waasland-Beveren, playing draws with Eupen and OH Leuven before losing against but returned to winning ways against the Guys.

The Purple and White started the game on a fine note and opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute of the encounter through Anglo-Nigerian forward Lukas Nmecha.

Tau then doubled his side’s lead with a well-taken effort at the half-hour mark after receiving a timely pass from Michael Murillo.

loanee Nmecha then completed his brace in the 63rd minute to seal his side’s victory despite a late effort from the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Ilombe Mboyo.

3 points qui font du bien. On to the next one. 🟣⚪ #KVKAND #COYM pic.twitter.com/SidlKTVcXT — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) October 23, 2020

Tau, who featured for 75 minutes in the encounter, has now scored four goals in nine appearances since teaming up with Anderlecht.

Besides his goal, the 26-year-old centre-forward made two key passes, had a 66% successful pass rate and made 25 touches on the ball.

Sierra Leone international Mustapha Bundu played for 55 minutes before he was replaced by Ghanaian midfielder Francis Amuzu.

Senegalese forward Habib Gueye was introduced into the game at the start of the second half for Eric Ocansey but could not help his side to avoid defeat.

The result ensured Anderlecht moved to sixth on the Belgian First Division A table with 17 points from 10 games.

Tau will hope to continue his outstanding performances for Anderlecht in their next league game against Antwerp on November 1.