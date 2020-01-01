Percy Tau on target as Anderlecht share spoils with OH Leuven

The South Africa star's effort was not effort as Vincent Kompany's team gave up a two-goal lead to share the spoils at home

Percy Tau scored his third goal in the Belgian First Division A as settled for a 2-2 draw against OH Leuven on Sunday.

The 26-year-old doubled the Purple and White's lead on the stroke of half-time, after heading home a cross from Bogdan Mykhaylichenko.

Anderlecht cruised into the break with a 2-0 lead, however, they were denied home victory at the Lotto Park as Frederic Duplus' 57th-minute effort and a late goal Mathieu Maertens earned OH Leuven a point.

Tau played for 90 minutes - his eighth appearance in the First Division A this campaign but he was replaced in the stoppage time by Michel Vlap.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone striker Mustapha Bundu made a cameo appearance in the encounter as he replaced Anderlecht goalscorer Yari Verschaeren in the 86th minute.

Sunday's goal means Tau, who is Vincent Kompany’s team on a season-long loan from Premier League club and Hove Albion, has equalled his last season's tally of three goals in 18 league matches for after eight games.

Despite his personal feat, Tau's Anderlecht are yet to win a league match since September 19 - against Waasland-Beveren, and their latest draw against OH Leuven stretched their winless run to three games.

The Bafana Bafana star will hope to inspire Anderlecht back to winning ways when they visit Kortrijk for their next league fixture on Friday. They are ninth in the First Division A table with 14 points after nine games.