Lack of finishing gives Mehmet plenty of concern

Perak dominated the match but could not put away their chances much to the dismay of Mehmet Durakovic as Pulau Pinang sneaked away with a point.

were left counting the cost of their profligacy in front of goal as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Pulau Pinang on match day three of the 2019 . The match in Ipoh was expected to be a walkover for the home side and defending champions but the Premier League club proved to be a stubborn side as they went home with a very solid point.

Ronaldo Henrique Silva prodded home the opening goal after 12 minutes, following a square pass from J. Partiban but the floodgates did not open much to the dismay of the 6,990 crowd in attendance at Perak Stadium. From one of their rare attacks in the match, Pulau Pinang got their precious equaliser as Casagrande tap home in the 63rd minute.

Perak's head coach Durakovic was perplexed as to how his team ended up with only a solitary point despite their plethora of chances. Nor Hakim Hassan, Brendan Gan and Ronaldo had opportunities to grab the winner but none was forthcoming.

"We played so well in the first half, should have scored three or four. We had a couple more chances in the second half but we don't score. They had one chance and one goal. If we had taken our chances, we win the game tonight (Saturday). Unfortunately it was not to be.

"We made the changes to be more attacking but Penang just sat back and sat back then got the goal on the counter attack. It was not easy penetrating them especially in the second half. To Penang's credit, they defended well in the second half but it should have been over in the first half alone.

"The next game is going to be very important. Penang have tall, strong strikers who showed they can compete. But we have to take our chances better in the next game," said Durakovic after the match.

The result leaves Perak tied on four points with Pulau Pinang after three rounds of matches played with leading Group C with maximum points. Perak will do battle with Pulau Pinang again next week when to two sides meet at the City Stadium on August 24.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram