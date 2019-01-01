'Pep feels good at Man City' - Guardiola's agent plays down Bayern Munich links

Josep Maria Orobitg insists the Spanish head coach is fully focused on his duties at Etihad Stadium amid rumours of a return to the Allianz Arena

Pep Guardiola's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, has dismissed any suggestion that the boss could succeed Niko Kovac at next year.

Kovac was relieved of his managerial duties at Allianz Arena after the reigning champions were beaten 5-1 at on November 2.

The result left Bayern four points behind leaders , a gap which they have been unable to reduce despite beating 4-0 at home just before the international break.

The Croatian's assistant, Hansi Flick, has been placed in charge of the first team until the end of 2019 on a caretaker basis while the search for a new permanent head coach continues .

Erik ten Hag, Thomas Tuchel, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have all been linked with the post in Bavaria, but the latter ruled himself out of the running before accepting a role as FIFA's new Chief of Global Football Development last week.

Guardiola has now been sounded out for a possible return to Bayern , having spent three trophy-laden seasons with the club between 2013 and 2016.

The ex- tactician is now working his magic in the Premier League with City, where he is contracted to remain until 2021.

And Orobitg insists Guardiola "feels good" at the Etihad Stadium and that no one from Bayern has been in touch to discuss a possible switching of employment.

"In football, nothing is certain," Orobitg told Goal and Spox .

"I spoke with Pep last Wednesday, and everything is the same: He feels good at Manchester City and also in the city of Manchester, and he has a contract until June 30, 2021.

"Nobody but the press contacted me about the future Pep."

Article continues below

Guardiola has added another seven trophies to his impressive silverware collection while in Manchester, including two Premier League titles and the .

City are expected to challenge for major honours once again this term, but have not quite matched the standards set in previous years at the start of the new season.

The defending champions trail by nine points in the Premier League after 12 matches, with a huge home fixture against up next on Saturday afternoon.