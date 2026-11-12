Tottenham braced for Pedro Porro bidding war as Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea circle for record-breaking transfer

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Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all made enquiries about signing Tottenham defender Pedro Porro in the upcoming January transfer window. However, the Premier League heavyweights face a difficult battle for the Spain international, who reportedly prefers a return to Liga amidst interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

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Premier League heavyweights circle Tottenham star

Liverpool, Chelsea and City have all made formal enquiries regarding Porro ahead of the January transfer window, as per TEAMtalk. The Premier League trio have contacted the relevant parties to assess whether the 27-year-old will be available for a winter move. Porro has established himself as a highly sought-after talent following an exceptional World Cup campaign with the Spain national team.

Chelsea are actively exploring full-back additions amid growing uncertainty over Malo Gusto’s long-term future. Meanwhile, City and the Reds are looking to reinforce their defensive options on the right flank. However, Tottenham will not make any potential transfer easy for their domestic rivals.

Porro prefers a return to Spain

Despite the intense interest from some of England's biggest clubs, Porro reportedly holds a strong preference to return to Liga. The full-back wants to play in his homeland again, dealing a major blow to his Premier League suitors.

Both Madrid and Barcelona have made their admiration for the defender perfectly clear as they look to secure their long-term options at right-back. Reports suggest that Blaugrana even established direct contact regarding a potential move last month.

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Spurs, however, maintain an incredibly strong negotiating position. Porro is under contract in north London until 2031, and Spurs intend to demand a world-record fee for a full-back that surpasses the £57 million Paris Saint-Germain paid for Achraf Hakimi.

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The crucial Ronald Araujo transfer connection

The race for Porro features an intriguing subplot involving Liverpool and Barca. A potential move to Anfield for the Tottenham star could hinge significantly on ongoing negotiations regarding centre-back Ronald Araujo.

Barca have recently opened talks with Liverpool over a permanent transfer for Araujo, who is currently spending the season on loan at Anfield. This creates a fascinating dynamic between Liverpool’s defensive recruitment plans and Barcelona’s pursuit of a new right-back.

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If Liverpool successfully complete a permanent deal for the Uruguayan, the resulting influx of transfer funds could place Barcelona in a much stronger financial position to pursue Porro.

What's next for Porro?

While the Araujo and Porro deals are intertwined in the current market, there is no confirmation that they are formally linked. An agreement for the Blaugrana loanee will not automatically trigger a move for the Tottenham defender.

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The January transfer window promises to feature a fierce tug-of-war for Porro's signature. Los Blancos and Barca will likely continue to monitor the situation, knowing the player favours a move to Spain. Liverpool, Chelsea and City must now decide whether to meet Tottenham's massive valuation. Spurs will undoubtedly stand firm, meaning any interested party will need to break the bank to secure the Spanish international.