Pedro Manzi joins Japanese side Albirex Niigata
Pedro Manzi, who last represented Chennai City FC in the I-League and helped them to the league title in the 2018-19 season, has signed for Albirex Niigata.
インド #チェンナイ・シティFC(@ChennaiCityFC)から、抜群の得点力を誇るゴールゲッター⚽、ペドロ マンジー 選手の移籍加入が内定‼️— アルビレックス新潟 (@albirex_pr) January 7, 2020
「闘争心をたぎらせて、#アルビレックス新潟 のために100%の力を出す」と力強く決意表明をしています💪🏻https://t.co/wotE3Ffwso #albirex pic.twitter.com/hgS8Y90zeW
The 31-year-old spent a little over a season with the south Indian team where he scored 21 goals from 48 appearances last season and was awarded the I-League Golden Boot.
"Manzi was a revelation for us last season, where we won the championship. Coming from a relatively unknown status in Spain, he uplifted his standards in India," said Chennai City coach Akbar Nawas.
"I think it is a fantastic deal for the club and the player. He came here, and elevated his reputation by helping us win the league. His performance was with leap and bounds, and we hope he returns one day," the club's owner Rohit Ramesh commented.
"He deservingly got an offer from Japan. I wish him the very best in his football pursuits over there."
Having announced his own departure from Chennai City via his Instagram handle, the player now hopes to wow his Japanese audience.