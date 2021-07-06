'Spain have found their new Xavi or Iniesta' - Pedri picks apart Italy with impeccable passing display
Pedri has drawn the adoration of Spain supporters for his passing performance on Tuesday in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy.
The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player to ever start a match at this point in the competition, completed all 55 of his pass attempts in regular time. They weren’t simple balls, either, and on one occasion in the first half he played Mikel Oyarbazal through on goal, though Oyarbazal botched his first touch.
His breakout year has seen him get regular minutes at Barcelona and be selected to compete in the Olympics later this summer. He's been compared with Andreas Iniesta - one of the highest compliments that can be paid to a young Spaniard.
What was said?
Spain's night ends in disappointment
Though Pedri dazzled on an individual level, Spain were unable to reach the competition's final.
Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Italy in the second half only for Spain to equalise through a dramatic late Alvaro Morata goal.
But the Azzurri would emerge victorious from a penalty shootout, booking a place in the Euro 2020 final against either England or Denmark.