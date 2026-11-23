Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has fiercely defended team-mate Frenkie de Jong from his critics after the Dutchman excelled in central defence during Sunday's dramatic 3-2 La Liga win over Villarreal. The hosts overturned an early two-goal deficit at Spotify Camp Nou with three strikes in 10 second-half minutes to reclaim top spot in the table.

Advertisement

Midfielder backs versatile Dutch star

Pedri singled out De Jong for praise after the makeshift centre-back helped Barcelona recover from a disastrous start against Villarreal. Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi struck inside the opening seven minutes, marking the first time the Blaugrana conceded twice that early in a league game since facing Real Zaragoza in November 1981. Despite Lamine Yamal dragging a 23rd-minute VAR-awarded penalty wide, Hansi Flick's side roared back after the interval.

Pedri hits back at critics

Deployed in the heart of defence this season due to Barcelona's ongoing injury problems, De Jong has made it clear he is happy to help out even though his preferred role remains in midfield. Speaking after the victory, Pedri, who shone himself during the turnaround, praised his team-mate's adaptability and dismissed outside scrutiny.

"For me, Frenkie is an extraordinary player. He's spectacular, top-class. He's played every position. He could even play goalkeeper because of his qualities. Sometimes he's criticised too much, but if you really look at what he does, he's a top player. He gives us so much," he said.

Rapid comeback seals dramatic victory

Barcelona's revival began when Gerard Martin, having headed over before half-time, nodded in Pedri's cross. Fermin Lopez then equalised on the hour mark from Yamal's pass before Villarreal defender Pau Navarro turned Eric Garcia's cross into his own net in the 67th minute and later saw red for fouling captain Raphinha. The loss extended Villarreal boss Inigo Perez's winless run against Barca to six matches, with one draw and five defeats.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reflecting on the slow start, Pedri added: "We started the game very badly. We conceded two goals very early on. We have to work to make sure this doesn't happen again. You don't come back against a team like that every day.

"It's true that today we struggled to get into the game. I think we had chances in the first half, like the penalty, but the ball just wouldn't go in. In the second half, we saw a different Barca."

Champions League test awaits leaders

Sitting three points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the Liga summit, Barcelona now shift focus to Wednesday's Champions League clash against Sabah. Flick will demand far sharper concentration from the opening whistle after his defence was so easily exposed at home. With injuries still stretching the squad, De Jong's versatility could again prove vital on the European stage.