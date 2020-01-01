Peace Efih: Nigeria midfielder becomes fourth African to sign for Zaragoza

The Spanish outfit has confirmed the latest addition to their squad after the signing of the former Sporting Huelva woman

Peace Efih has become the fourth African to join Spanish outfit Zaragoza during the transfer window after signing a two-year deal.

Zaragoza announced the signing of the 19-year-old on Wednesday, with the midfielder becoming their seventh signing this summer.

The youth international will move to Estadio Pedro Sancho after parting ways with top-flight side Huelva on June 30.

At Sporting, Efih was enterprising for Antonio Toledo's team in the 2019-20 season, featuring in 18 of 21 matches before the coronavirus suspension and subsequent cancellation in May.

Before her first move abroad in 2019, she had enjoyed stints at Edo Queens and Rivers Angels in Nigeria and also starred at the U20 Women's World Cup in with the Falconets.

The latest acquisition is further evidence of Nacho Bracero's determination to bring in top-quality players to realise their quest to earn a promotion to the Spanish top-flight next season.

The Nigerian will also become the fourth African to join this summer, after Zambia attacking duo of Racheal Nachula and Hellen Mubanga along with 's Hanane Ait El Haj.

Besides the Africans, 's Annelie Leitner, America's Mady Brown and 's Lisbeth Castro complete the list of new signings.

Her move also increases the number of Nigerian-born female footballers to ply their trade in the Spanish second division next season to three after Evelyn Nwabouku and Tobi Olanrewaju.

Ahead of her departure, Efih took to social media to pen an emotional farewell message to the management, fans and her teammates at Sporting Huelva on Tuesday.

"‪It’s time to say goodbye to Sporting Huelva just want to let you all know that I will not be wearing sporting jersey next season," she wrote on her official Instagram page.

"I want to say thank you so much for the time spent with you, was amazing. Good luck with your new adventure.

Upon her announcement by Zaragoza on Wednesday, she has expressed joy over her move and shared her eagerness to inspire the team to success in the coming season.