Pogba would improve Real Madrid, says Manchester United star's brother

The France star's sibling thinks the World Cup winner will leave the Red Devils for Los Blancos if he decides the move is right.

Paul Pogba would strengthen if he makes the move from , according to the midfielder's brother.

Zinedine Zidane wants to sign star Pogba, and with Gareth Bale reportedly set to complete a move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, it is claimed a bid for Pogba is imminent.

The rumours come in the wake of Madrid's humiliating 7-3 loss to city rivals in the International Champions Cup.

Pogba's future at Old Trafford has been in doubt since his agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed the 26-year-old's "willingness" to negotiate a transfer.

And his brother Mathias, a professional footballer formerly of Partick Thistle in , thinks a move to the giants could make sense for both parties.

"I feel my brother could help any team," Mathias told AS .

"If he plays for Madrid, he will help Madrid.

"I always want what's the best for my brother. If he feels Real Madrid is the best club for him, he will come."

Guinea international Mathias, 28, completed his own move to over the weekend, signing for fourth-tier Manchego Ciudad Real after a spell at Tours in France.

However, the elder Pogba said: "I'm in Spain because I want to be and it has nothing to do with the possibility of my younger brother securing a move.

"We can't do anything about the rumours."

Fresh reports in the English media this weekend suggest Los Blancos could be about to bid £150m (€166m/$185m) for the 2018 World Cup winner, once Bale’s move away from the Spanish capital has been confirmed.

Article continues below

Bale’s protracted exit from the Bernabeu would free up his wage bill, allowing Real officials to make their move for Pogba for what would be a Premier League record fee.

The reported amount would eclipse the £145m (€161m/$179m) paid for Philippe Coutinho in January 2018, while landing United a healthy profit on the £89m (€99m/$110m) they paid for Pogba’s services three years ago.

Were Pogba to arrive in Madrid, he would become the club’s sixth big name signing this summer alongside Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao.