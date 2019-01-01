Paul-Jose M'Poku: Standard Liege's star ends five-year Europa League hoodoo against Vitoria de Guimaraes
The DR Congo international capitalised on a defensive blunder from Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba before beating Miguel Silva in goal for the Portuguese outfit.
After a goalless first half, Florent Hanin turned the ball into his net to hand the Belgians a 66th minute lead before M’Poku sealed victory with his late minute strike.
90' + 1' : BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT: 2-0 !@PaulJoseMpoku double la mise pour les Rouches 🔴⚪@PaulJoseMpoku verdubbelt de score voor de Rouches 🔴⚪#STAVSC #COYR pic.twitter.com/XBQ0z1qNfO— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) September 19, 2019
The winger’s last goal came in Les Rouges’ 3-1 defeat to Sevilla on November 6, 2014 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan during his first spell at the club.
M'Poku also went on loan to Cagliari and Panathinaikos, before returning to the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium.
His compatriot Merveille Bokadi was on parade from start to finish, while Cameroon’s Collins Fai was not dressed by manager Michel Preud'homme.
On the other hand, Nigeria’s Mikel Agu was handed a starter’s role before his replacement by Pepe in the 70th minute with Ghana’s Alhassan Wakaso not considered for action by the Conquerors.
Full Time | Standard de Liège 🆚 Vitória SC: 2-0 👍— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) September 19, 2019
⚽ 66’ : 1-0 Hanin (OG)
⚽ 90’ + 1’ : 2-0 @PaulJoseMpoku #STAVSC #UEL #RSCL pic.twitter.com/dz06h4qisw
Following their latest win, Standard Liege now shift attention to Sunday’s Belgian First Division A clash with AS Eupen.
They lead the table with 15 points after seven matches.