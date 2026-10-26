'This prize should have been for Cubarsi!' - Lamine Yamal makes surprise admission before giving cheeky response to Thierry Henry after third Kopa Trophy win

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Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has made history by securing his third consecutive Kopa Trophy, cementing his status as the premier young talent in world football. Despite the individual glory, the winger used his acceptance speech to highlight the performances of one of his fellow Blaugrana academy graduates.

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Yamal makes Kopa Trophy history

Yamal has once again been named the best young player on the planet, lifting the Kopa Trophy for a record-breaking third time in a row. However, despite his dominance on the individual stage, the teenager remained humble during the ceremony in Paris. The award, which recognizes the best performing player under the age of 21, has become synonymous with the Spaniard's rapid rise.

"It is an honour to be here and receive this prize," the winger said. "This is my third year up here for this prize. I would like to thank my club and my national team." His consistency at the highest level has seen him move past the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Gavi, who previously won the award, as he continues to chase the sport's most prestigious honours.

Surprise admission regarding Pau Cubarsi

In a surprising turn of events during his victory speech, Yamal turned the spotlight away from himself to praise his Barcelona team-mate, Pau Cubarsi. The defender has been a revelation in the heart of the Catalan side's backline, earning plaudits for his composure and technical ability. Yamal clearly feels that the young centre-back was overlooked by the voters this year, suggesting that the trophy would have been well-placed in his friend's hands.

Explaining his stance on the podium, Yamal made a bold claim about who he believed was the most deserving candidate for the 2026 edition. "I would have liked to see my team-mate Cubarsi here because I think this prize should have been for him," he admitted. "He has been playing at an excellent level for some time."

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A cheeky exchange with Thierry Henry

The evening took a more light-hearted turn when Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry questioned Yamal about his growing collection of individual accolades. Henry, who was hosting a segment of the gala, was curious if the Kopa Trophy was still the ultimate goal for a player who has already achieved so much so early in his career. The exchange provided a glimpse into Yamal's elite mentality and his ambitions for the future, as he looks to eventually transition from being the world’s best youngster to being the world’s best overall player by targeting the Ballon d'Or.

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When Henry pointed out the repetitive nature of his success, asking: “It’s your third one right? But is it the one you really wanted to win?” Yamal couldn't help but laugh before offering a blunt, one-word response: “No.” The cheeky reply drew cheers from the audience, signaling that while he appreciates the recognition of the Kopa Trophy, his sights are firmly set on the main Ballon d'Or prize in the coming years.