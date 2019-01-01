Partey’s Atletico Madrid share the spoils with Chukwueze’s Villarreal

The Ghanaian and Nigerian stars featured, but had no means of breaking the deadlock

Thomas Partey’s recorded their eighth draw of the season as they were held 0-0 by Samuel Chukwueze’s on Friday night.

The Yellow Submarines have had the edge over their opponents from the Spanish capital, losing once, winning four and drawing three of eight previous encounters.

There was however nothing to separate both sides on this occasion at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

international Partey was on for 59 minutes before his replacement by Vitolo. He contributed 29 accurate passes (80.6%), 43 touches, one successful dribble, one tackle and two clearances.

Chukwueze lasted for 89 minutes with Javier Ontiveros coming on. The international was one of the impressive performers on the night, producing 61 touches, 25 accurate passes (73.5%), two accurate long balls and four total shots (two off target, two blocked).

The 20-year old also had six successful dribbles from nine, won 11 of 17 ground duels, and also made one clearance and two tackles.

Atletico Madrid have failed to gain ground and remain sixth while Villarreal move above in 12th place.