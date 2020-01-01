Partey out for 'forthcoming matches' but David Luiz fit again for Arsenal

David Luiz has not featured since suffering a head injury in a challenge that resulted in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez fracturing his skull

Thomas Partey will be absent for ’s “forthcoming matches,” while David Luiz’s fitness will be assessed before the Premier League game with .

midfielder Partey returned to action against last weekend, which was a surprise as manager Mikel Arteta gave a downbeat assessment on the player’s fitness in the days before the game, but he lasted 47 minutes before limping out with a recurrence of the thigh injury he picked up a month earlier.

Arteta said ahead of Sunday’s game with Burnley that the club had not rushed the midfielder back too soon, but the recurrence of the injury will be a blow and they are not likely to take any chances with the former man.

Arsenal issued a fitness update on their official website on Saturday, which read: “[Thomas Partey] sustained a strain to the left thigh during Tottenham Hotspur away last Sunday.

“This is in the same area of the thigh as the initial strain which Thomas sustained against on November 8.

“Thomas will be unavailable for forthcoming matches and is working hard with our medical team in order to return to training as soon as possible.”

David Luiz suffered a head injury in an aerial challenge that resulted in forward Raul Jimemez suffering a fractured skull.

The defender did not feature against , Tottenham or Dundalk, but is now back in training and in contention for the game with Burnley.

“David sustained a deep laceration to the head during Wolves at home on November 29," the club said. "Due to the significant impact, David has continued to be closely monitored for a concussion and has followed all protocols.

"David is now back in training and his fitness will continue to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s match.”

Arsenal confirmed David Luiz had contacted Jimenez, who has vowed to be "back soon" following his release from hospital.

“David has been in contact with Raul Jimenez and we were all delighted to see the pictures of Raul visiting his team mates at the Wolves training centre last week,” the club said. “The best wishes of David and everyone at the club continue to be with Raul and his family.”