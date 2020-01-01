Partey aware of Juventus and Chelsea interest, claims father of Arsenal’s new £45m midfielder

The Ghana international completed a big-money move to Emirates Stadium on transfer deadline day, with the Gunners fending off competition

Thomas Partey was interesting and before put a £45 million ($59m) deal in place with on transfer deadline day, claims the midfielder’s father.

The 27-year-old international was snapped up by Mikel Arteta before the summer window shut. He had been a long-standing target for those at Emirates Stadium, with several months of work having gone in to securing his services.

Partey could just as easily having been lining up for another Premier League side across London. Chelsea were mulling over their options as a domestic rival swooped in.

More teams

champions Juventus also planned on adding Partey to their squad, but delays in formalising mooted interest allowed Arteta to capture a prized signature.

That uncertainty could have proved to be an unwelcome distraction for a combative performer, but his father claims that Arsenal were always a preferred destination.

Jacob Partey told My Joy Online: “We actually weren’t disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come for Partey. We were aware of the [other teams that were interested]: Juventus, Chelsea and so forth. So through all of this we knew God was with us. From that minute we started to dance to ‘Party after Party’.”

A move to Stamford Bridge or the Allianz Stadium would have offered football to Partey. Elite European competition was, however, not considered to be a top priority when making a big career call, with the desire to take on a challenge holding greater appeal.

Article continues below

Partey senior added: “What I [noticed] was that he was willing to play where there is Champions League [football] but [I suggested to him that] can’t he be where there is no Champions League and help them get into the Champions League?

“My advice to him was irrespective of the big move, he has to keep training seriously and not lose focus. Not chase ladies so he doesn’t flop! He was very receptive of that.”

Arsenal, who have made an encouraging start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign and still have a quest to begin, will be back in action on Saturday with a trip to .