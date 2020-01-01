Ghana

'Partey is prime Zidane': Ghanaians react to Qatar mauling

Prince Narkortu Teye
Last updated
Comments()
Cameroon's midfielder Georges Mandjeck vies for the ball with Ghana's midfielder Thomas Partey during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Getty
Twitter has seen a lot of comments on the Black Stars big win over the Asian champions in a friendly tie 

There was much excitement as Ghanaians took to social media to share their reactions to the national team's 5-1 win over Qatar in an international friendly on Monday.

Fresh from a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mali in a first friendly match on Friday, the Black Stars bounced back promptly in style as they handed the Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts a thrashing at the Titanic Stadium in Antalya, Turkey.

England-born Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu opened the scoring for Ghana with a rebound but Ali Almoez restored parity for Qatar just before half-time.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    After the interval, the Black Stars upped the ante as captain Andre Ayew netted twice while Saudi Arabia-based Samuel Owusu and substitute Caleb Ekuban added a goal each.

    Article continues below

    New Arsenal signing Thomas Partey was in the thick of affairs as he assisted two of Ghana's goals on the day, one less than Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew who set up Andre Ayew's second goal.

    Below are the best reactions from Twitter after the game:

    Close