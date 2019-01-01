Papiss Cisse’s double inspires Alanyaspor to comeback victory against Konyaspor

The Senegal international produced a superb performance at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium to help Erol Bulut’s men clinch a hard-fought win

Papiss Cisse continued his impressive form in front of goal, scoring twice as Alanyaspor secured a 2-1 victory against Konyaspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Erol Bulut’s men found themselves on the back foot as early as eight minutes of the encounter after Erdon Daci opened the scoring for the visitors.

The 34-year-old international then brought his side back into contention with his 35th-minute effort.

The former man grabbed the match-winner at the stroke of full-time after receiving a pass from Junior Fernandes.

Cisse, who has now scored 12 goals this season, was on parade for the duration of the game along with the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Fabrice NSakala.

The victory moved Alanyaspor to fifth in the Super Lig table with 29 points from 17 matches. They will slug it out with Kasımpasa in a Cup tie on January 14.