Papiss Cisse scores in Alanyaspor’s defeat of Ankaragucu

The former Newcastle striker continued with his rich scoring form on Saturday as Erol Bulut’s men secured a win in Ankara

Alanyaspor secured a 4-1 away victory over Ankaragucu in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash, with Papiss Cisse finding the net.

Erol Bulut’s side came into the game on the back of their 3-3 away draw versus Goztepe - where the ex- international got a brace.

In the five-goal thriller, the relegation-threatened fluffed a chance to take the lead as their Jamaican import Dever Orgill missed from the penalty spot with a minute into the half-time break.

More teams

However, it was the visitors who broke the duck through Cisse in the 64th minute after profiting from Fabrice NSakala’s assist to fire past goalkeeper Ricardo Friedrich.

Onur Bulut made it 2-0 for Alanyaspor with NSakala providing yet another assist.

The hosts’ comeback ambition faded into thin air after Tasos Bakasetas converted from the penalty mark in the 77th minute, with substitute Gelmin Rivas tucking home a Tiago Pinto pass to reduce their deficit four minutes later.

In the closing stages of the game, Bulut’s side completed the rout through substitute Junior Fernandes.

The 35-year-old who has now scored seven goals in his last four games across all competitions was substituted in the 85th minute for Umut Gunes.

Cisse has now scored 20 goals in 28 league appearances for the Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium outfit – four better of his tally in his maiden season.

Victory for Alanyaspor see them stay seventh in the log having accrued 48 points from 30 games, while Ankaragucu remain at the base of the log with 25 points from the same number of matches.

They host fourth-placed in their next outing on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Before joining the Turkish side on August 31, 2018, Cisse had played for French team Metz before joining German side in 2009 for a fee of €1.62 million after loan spells at Cherbourg and Chateauroux.

Three seasons later, he linked up with compatriot Demba Ba at for an estimated fee in the region of £9.3 million, linking up with fellow Senegal striker Demba Ba in the process.

He left the Magpies in 2016 for a move to Chinese side Shandong Luneng.