Palmeiras vs Flamengo on US TV: How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores has reached its final stage, as the 2021 competition finally comes to a close with a mouthwatering decider.

Saturday's clash at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo is another all-Brazilian affair, with Palmeiras taking on Flamengo.

Both sides have an impeccable recent pedigree in the competition, and are looking for their third win in the competition this year.

Palmeiras vanquished Santos in the 2020 final to win their second Libertadores title, while the year before Flamengo came from behind to beat River Plate in a thrilling comeback victory.

Two of South America's finest sides are in action in Uruguay, and a spectacular afternoon of football can be expected.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo on US TV

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 27 12:00pm / 3:00pm Palmeiras vs Flamengo Fanatiz

Palmeiras and Flamengo's road to the 2021 Copa Libertadores final

Palmeiras proved formidable customers in the 2020 Libertadores, as they fought through to the final and then netted a 99th minute winner through Breno Lopes to take the trophy.

Abel Ferreira's team is amongst the most solid on the continent, and they proved as much by advancing to yet another decider while suffering just one defeat.

Having finished top of their group, Palmeiras advanced past Universidad Catolica and Sao Paulo arch-rivals Sao Paulo to set up another all-Brazilian clash against highly rated Atletico Mineiro in the semis.

The star-studded Belo Horizonte side were also squeezed out, as Palmeiras came back from behind to win on away goals and prove that the Verdao can never be written off.

Having suffered a shock exit in 2020 at the hands of Racing Club, meanwhile, Flamengo have been in imperious form throughout this year's edition.

With ex-Gremio coach Renato Gaucho on the bench the Rio de Janeiro side made short work of the opening knockout rounds, thrashing Paraguay's Olimpia and Argentina's Defensa y Justicia by aggregate margins of 9-2 and 5-1 respectively.

Bruno Henrique then came to the fore in the semi-finals, scoring all of his side's goals across the two legs as Barcelona were dispatched 4-0 on aggregate. Bruno has been one of the stars of the show for Flamengo alongside the ever-reliable Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa, top scorer in this year's Copa with 10 goals to date.

Palmeiras and Flamengo team news and preview

Veteran Palmeiras midfield enforcer Felipe Melo is facing a race against time to claim his starting spot at the Estadio Centenario.

The former Brazil international is carrying discomfort in his knee, and should he fail to return to full fitness Danilo will likely get the nod over him in Abel Ferreira's engine room.

Flamengo boss Renato has the luxury of picking from an almost full-strength squad for Saturday's clash.

Only the suspended Leo Pereira is unavailable, with Rodrigo Caio and Mauricio Isla passing fitness tests during the week to be cleared to play.

Probable Palmeiras XI: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Piquerez; Felipe Melo/Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Rony.

Probable Flamengo XI: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Éverton Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique, Gabriel.

