'It's like Champions League win didn't happen' - Oxlade-Chamberlain says Liverpool still hungry for more

The Reds have already moved on from their continental victory over Tottenham and the midfielder hopes they are on their way to further glory

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says it is like 's success did not happen as the team are so hungry for more trophies.

Jurgen Klopp's side triumphed against Premier League rivals to be crowned kings of Europe for the sixth time in the club's glittering history.

Oxlade-Chamberlain missed the vast majority of the 2018-19 season due to a serious knee injury but he signed a new long-term deal, reported to run to 2023, on Thursday.

The midfielder feels the desire for further silverware is fuelling Liverpool, who have won their opening two Premier League fixtures as well as clinching UEFA Super Cup glory against .

"I think it is obvious to see the team is progressing. Even when we're not playing well, we still manage to grind out results and that's a really positive thing," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's official website.

"In times when we are playing well, it sort of speaks for itself, we thrive and we have the ability to steamroll teams. From the outside, it would look like a really good time to sign – and I can speak even more from the inside about how good the group of lads is.

"It is a really, really good group of players, not only talent but characters and how much everyone respects each other. The manager and the coaches, the backroom staff, they're all a massive part of it. The whole set-up, the structure, is perfect at the moment.

"Last year was the first sign of that going in the right direction with the Champions League. Now, in a weird way, it is almost like it didn't happen, but I think that's credit to everyone around the building – everyone is hungry for the next thing and what's next.

"That's the right attitude to have to go on and be more successful and go on to win more things. That's the plan, hopefully we can follow it through and win some more things."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is similarly thrilled to have Oxlade-Chamberlain commit his future to Anfield.

"When I heard Ox had signed his new contract with us, I am sure my emotions were the same as every Liverpool fan hearing the news tonight – absolutely delighted," Klopp said.

"This is because an absolutely outstanding player and person has shown his belief and commitment to our project here and it's a deal I think makes sense on both sides.

"I think Ox has said himself it feels to him like he has been here a lot longer than he actually has and that is something I would agree with. I think that's down to his personality around the place here at Melwood.

"I have said in the past, one of the best things about him is what an outstanding human being he is, one of the nicest guys you will meet. Of course, he is also an outstandingly talented footballer, too."