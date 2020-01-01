Owen Coyle: Young players like Deepak Tangri have a great future

The former Wigan manager mentioned that the potential in the Indian players is immense…

coach Owen Coyle stated that his team will take the field on Tuesday to win against and not look to relax given that they have already booked their place in the play-offs.

While he did mention that he would rotate his squad given that three players namely, Lucian Goian, Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro, are just a booking away from suspension. He heaped praise on Deepak Tangri, the former player, and mentioned that he would go onto be a top player in the years to come.

“First of all, we want to win the game. We have three boys on three yellow cards. It will be really naive to put them on and take a risk. So those players will be rested. And those players who take the pitch tomorrow are thoroughly deserving. Karanjit (Singh) will play tomorrow. Vishal (Kaith) has been one of the finest keepers in the league because Karanjit has been pushing him every day in training. I have my faith in him.

“Since the team is playing so well I had to maintain continuity in selection. Young players, great players like Deepak will get an opportunity to show their quality. They have a great future ahead of them,” said Coyle.

The former manager opined that the young Indian players are getting better with each day and that with more games scheduled for the next edition of the (ISL), the opportunities for them to make a mark would also grow.

“I am really pleased with the Indian players in my group. These players are honest and hard working. The more time we can spend with these players, they will get better. I see the potential in is vast. Most teams have very good foreign players but the Indian players in all the teams are really very good. The younger ones are getting really better. Hopefully, there will be more games next season and we get to spend more time with them,” he reasoned.

Chennaiyin FC had five points from six matches when Coyle took over the reins and since then, the team has transformed and played an entertaining brand of football.

“I don't know the secrets behind the transformation. But after coming in we had to find a formula to win games. One point per game would not have been enough. The players have been terrific. They have a strong mentality. It is never down to one individual. Many things need to connect.

“But what we did do is that we evaluated the quality of the players and found a winning formula (accordingly). Winning games is great but the manner in which we are winning them is more pleasing. It shows character and desire. Taking 19 points from the last 21 is incredible. Now we have to see the job through,” he mentioned.

Coyle was asked on which team would be his preferred choice to face in the play-offs – or .

“Ultimately, you have to beat the best teams to win – be it FC Goa or ATK. They are very good teams with perfect coaches. So when that comes about we will think about it. But still, we want to win tomorrow's game,” he answered.