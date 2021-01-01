'We could've been above FC Goa' - After Mumbai City dismantling, Owen Coyle feels Jamshedpur FC should've been in the top four

The Jamshedpur boss spoke about how the team has progressed compared to the last season...

Jamshedpur FC got back to winning ways in style and kept their extremely slim Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs hopes alive by beating Mumbai City FC on Saturday.

The Men of Steel also did league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan a huge favour as the Mariners are five points clear with just two matches remaining in the league and look favourites to book an AFC Champions League group stage slot.

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle was understandably pleased with the performance of his side and credited the players for a dominant performance against a strong side like Mumbai.

"It was a great victory," exclaimed the Jamshedpur coach! "It was fully deserved from the first whistle to the last. We controlled the game and scored two goals. We could have scored a few more from some wonderful chances.

"All credit to the players because in the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan, we should have never lost. We had put so much into the game. We played well, we are winning games and obviously great three points. It is important to finish the season strongly. We have shown improvement from last season and we will continue to keep moving forward."

Coyle rued Alex Lima's 'ghost goal' against FC Goa which was ruled out despite the ball crossing the goal line and suggested that had they got that goal and the three points they would have been above the Gaurs on the points table.

"We played very well tonight. At different times this season, we have done that but we have been hampered due to a number of things like some injuries. Seven key players were missing in the last two or three weeks. So that has obviously been a challenge. In the game against FC Goa, we should have had that second goal in the 89th minute which clearly crossed the line and we could have been three points clear of FC Goa at the moment. Big moments sometimes go against you," opined Coyle.

The former Chennaiyin manager heaped praise on young defender Boris Singh who proved to be a 'super-sub' as he broke the deadlock within five minutes of coming on to the pitch.

"I am so pleased with him (Boris Singh). He had a bad knock while playing in a closed-door game against East Bengal but he was so energetic and excellent in that game. Tonight again he came and scored that and he will get even better moving forward. I love working with him," said the Jamshedpur manager.