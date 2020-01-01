Ovie Ejaria scores in Reading season-opener win at Derby County

The Anglo-Nigerian midfielder was among the scorers in a comfortable away win for the Royals

Ovie Ejaria got his first goal as a permanent Reading signing after the Royals got past at Pride Park on the opening Championship weekend.

The 22-year-old Anglo-Nigerian was on loan at the Madejski Stadium last season from , making 36 appearances in the Championship, scoring three goals and providing five assists and that was enough to make his move permanent, signing a four-year deal.

Reading went in front in the 40th minute via Portuguese forward of Angolan descent Lucas Joao, as another Anglo-Nigerian in Michael Olise provided the assist.

What a goal.



Rafael spots Joao with a direct ball forward - holds up the ball, feints to shoot... instead, backheels into Ejaria's path.



He fires across goal and in. Delightful. 2-0!

It was not long after when the lead doubled thanks to Ejaria in added time of first half, Lucas Joao turning provider this time.

Ejaria was on for 68 minutes, also contributing 50 touches, 20 accurate passes from 23 (87%), 100% accuracy in his dribbles (two from two attempts) and winning 10 of 13 ground duels before being replaced by international and former forward Sone Aluko.

Ejaria’s career began at youth level at Liverpool in 2014 and he made only eight appearances for the senior team during the 2016-17 season, the only time he had an opportunity to represent them.

68' A forced change for the Royals midway through the second period as Ejaria pulls up. On comes Aluko.

His other stints were on loan at Sunderland and Scottish giants where he made a combined 39 appearances.

Ejaria has been with Reading since January 2019 and has played 56 times in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

The Royals finished the previous season in 14th place with 56 points, eight clear of the relegation zone. Their next assignment of the new season will be a home tie against Barnsley on September 19.