Otieno: Kenya star among 14 players retained by Union Omaha for next season

The ex-Gor Mahia midfielder is among the players retained by the Owls ahead of the new campaign in 2021

midfielder Tobias Otieno is among 14 players who have been retained by Union Omaha ahead of the new campaign in 2021.

The U23 national team member sealed a move to the USL League One side from Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants in January this year, but the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country delayed matters.

However, the 21-year-old finally managed to link up with his new teammates on October 10, was handed jersey number five, and grabbed an assist on his debut when the USL League One side faced and defeated Richmond Kickers.

The club have now confirmed in a statement Otieno is among the 14 players they intend to retain on their roster for next year.

“Evan Conway [six goals] and Ethan Vanacore-Decker [six assists] are expected to be back with the club in 2021,” the club announced on their official website. “As is goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, who was a finalist for USL League One’s top keeper award this past season.

“Also set to return next year: forward Elma Nfor; midfielders Devin Boyce, Christian Molina, Tobias Otieno, Austin Panchot and JP Scearce; and defenders Jake Crull, Daltyn Knutson, Illal Osumanu, Panzani Ferrety Sousa and Damia Viader.

“Midfielder Tyler David, who started nine games, was one of eight players the club announced will not rejoin the team. Nathan Aune, Sebastián Contreras, Xavier Gomez, Luke Hauswirth, Sam Howard, Elvir Ibišević and Juan Ignacio Mare are also out.”

Omaha managed to finish second in the league during their first campaign in the competition, which was cut short owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Owls were slated to play in a winner-takes-all title game but multiple Covid-19 positive tests forced a cancellation of the championship match and awarded the first-place crown to Greenville Triumph SC.

Coach Jay Mims was impressed with the team’s output for the season, saying he was happy to have worked with the players.

“This team was a special group with every single player contributing on and off the field, which made for a one-of-a-kind incredible locker room,” Mims said in a statement.

“I will forever be grateful for this historic group that laid down a great foundation and something the community can be proud of.”

Otieno had also turned out for in the Kenyan top-flight.