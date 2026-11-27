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Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Kick-off time
VfL Osnabrück host Hannover 96 at the Bremer Brücke stadium in a Lower Saxony derby in the 2. Bundesliga.
Osnabrück most recently drew 0-0 away to Karlsruher SC. Before that, they lost to Kaiserslautern (0-1) and VfL Wolfsburg (0-2). Timo Schultz's side sit 12th, not far above the lower reaches of the table.
Hannover 96 arrive on the back of a win. Sandro Wagner's side beat Greuther Fürth 2-1 on 21 November, having previously drawn 2-2 with Heidenheim and beaten Dynamo Dresden 2-1.
Kaiserslautern ended Hannover's DFB Cup run with a 2-0 win. Hannover sit ninth in the league.
Recent meetings favour Hannover, but Osnabrück won their last encounter at the Bremer Brücke 1-0.
This week: What's been happening at Osnabrück and Hannover 96?
Osnabrück have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 away to Karlsruher SC, having previously beaten Greuther Fürth 3-0. They scored six goals and conceded six.
Hannover 96 have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest match brought a 2-1 win over Greuther Fürth, after a 2-2 draw with Heidenheim. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven, as well as losing 2-0 to Kaiserslautern in the DFB Cup.
Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Line-ups
Osnabrueck vs Hannover 96 Probable lineups
Manager
- T. Schultz
Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Form
Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|12
|11
|1
|0
|29
|9
|+20
|34
W
W
W
W
D
|2
|13
|7
|3
|3
|28
|18
|+10
|24
L
L
W
W
L
|3
|12
|7
|2
|3
|27
|15
|+12
|23
W
W
D
W
L
|4
|12
|6
|4
|2
|29
|16
|+13
|22
W
L
W
D
W
|5
|12
|6
|4
|2
|12
|9
|+3
|22
D
W
L
W
W
|6
|13
|5
|4
|4
|23
|24
|-1
|19
W
L
D
L
D
|7
|12
|5
|2
|5
|19
|18
|+1
|17
L
W
W
L
W
|8
|13
|5
|2
|6
|13
|15
|-2
|17
W
L
W
W
D
|9
|12
|3
|6
|3
|15
|16
|-1
|15
W
L
L
D
D
|10
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|15
W
D
W
L
D
|11
|12
|4
|2
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|14
W
D
L
W
L
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|12
D
L
L
W
L
|13
|12
|3
|3
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|12
D
W
L
L
W
|14
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|21
|-7
|12
L
L
W
L
W
|15
|12
|3
|3
|6
|15
|24
|-9
|12
D
L
W
L
W
|16
|13
|3
|3
|7
|12
|24
|-12
|12
L
W
L
D
D
|17
|12
|2
|5
|5
|18
|24
|-6
|11
L
D
L
D
D
|18
|12
|1
|5
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|8
L
L
L
W
D