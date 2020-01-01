Osimhen seals Lille comeback win over Mothiba’s Strasbourg

The Nigeria international was the Great Danes’ hero after his strike secured maximum points over Le Racing who did not parade their South African star

Victor Osimhen scored a second half penalty to help come from behind to defeat 2-1 as the Great Danes claimed a first win in five in three games across all competitions.

Christophe Galtier’s men were forced to dig deep when Adrien Thomasson profited from a shambolic defending to hand the hosts a 12th minute lead.

Thomasson fired past goalkeeper Mike Maignan after the ball slipped off Renato Sanches’ legs near Lille’s goal area.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes restored parity five minutes after the hour mark after heading home Jonathan Ikone’s cross off Sanches’ corner-kick.

With just ten minutes to full time, Osimhen punished wasteful Strasbourg from the penalty mark after defender Lionel Carole handled the ball.

80' YYYYESSSSSSSSS !!! @victorosimhen9 converts from the penalty spot and we have a late lead in #Strasbourg 💥. #RCSALOSC 1-2 pic.twitter.com/AHAZBq7nZd — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 1, 2020

The goal was the ex- ’s 10th of the season - four goals behind top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder of AS

Just like the Nigerian, Mozambique’s Reinildo Mandava was in action for the entire duration of the game, while ’s Lebo Mothiba was not considered for selection by manager Thierry Laurey.

Galtier’s side has now won two away games this term as they move to fourth in log with 34 points from 22 outings.

Lille host in their next league outing on Tuesday, while Strasbourg travel to a day later.