Osimhen returns to Napoli training ahead of Real Sociedad clash

The Nigeria international is gradually getting ready for action after participating in his side’s preparation against the Whites and Blues

have provided an update on Victor Osimhen ahead of their League clash against on Thursday.

The 21-year-old suffered a shoulder dislocation on international duty with against Sierra Leone in November.

The centre-forward has since missed the Parthenopeans’ last five games, against , Rijeka, AS , AZ Alkmaar and Crotone.

Osimhen has, however, been undergoing physiotherapy since returning to Stadio San Paolo and on Monday, he trained alone as his side prepares for their clash against the Whites and Blues.

“Victor Osimhen worked on the pitch, in the gym and had physiotherapy,” read a statement from the club website.

“The squad was split into two groups for the session, with those who started Sunday’s game at the Stadio Ezio Scida doing recovery work in the gym.

“The remainder of the squad began with a warm-up and some passing drills, then focused on tactics, technique, building play and shooting, before finishing with a mini-match and a gym circuit.”

Osimhen hit the ground running after joining the Parthenopeans in the summer from French club for a club-record fee of €80 million.

The Nigeria international scored a number of goals in pre-season and has been making an impact for Gennaro Gattuso’s men before he suffered the shoulder injury.

Osimhen has bagged two goals and provided one assist in eight appearances across all competitions for Napoli amid other dazzling displays.

It is uncertain if the Super Eagles forward will be fit enough to feature against Real Sociedad in the European competition.

Napoli are currently top of the Europa League Group F table with 10 points from five games, above Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and AZ.

Osimhen will be expected to continue his contribution to Napoli when he returns to action.