Osimhen returns to Lille training ahead of Raon l'Etape clash

After a memorable yuletide break, the Nigeria international now looks set to help the Great Danes brush aside the fifth-tier side

Victor Osimhen has returned to training ahead of their upcoming Coupe de clash against Raon l’Etape.

The forward was in for the Yuletide break after an eventful 2019, where he scored 13 times after joining the French top-flight side from Charleroi.

On Thursday, Osimhen joined the rest of the Great Danes as they get set for Sunday’s Round of 64 showdown against the fifth-tier side.

🚗 Time to start those engines ! We're back in action 🆚 Raon l'Etape in @coupedefrance this Sunday 💪. pic.twitter.com/rAD4x8Ctn9 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 2, 2020

Manager Christophe Galtier will be banking on the 21-year-old, who replaced ’s Nicolas Pepe, to get the goals.

Three days after the tie, SC are up next for Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue before travelling to Stade Gaston-Gerard for their Ligue clash against .

Osimhen is in line to be named as African Young Player of Year at the 2019 Caf Awards in , however, he must fend off the challenge from ’s Achraf Hakimi and compatriot Samuel Chukwueze.