Osimhen: Lille wonderkid wants to emulate Enyeama, Odemwingie

The 20-year-old joined Lille from Charleroi and wants to follow the example set by Nigerians who have featured for the club

Nigerian youngster and new signing Victor Osimhen admitted he wants to follow in the footsteps of Nigerians who previously represented the club.

The Super Eagles forward ended his association with Belgian side RSC Charleroi when he penned a five-year deal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

A big #LOSC welcome to our newest signing, forward Victor Osimhen, who joins us from Charleroi on a five-year deal!

Osimhen is keen to get the latest move in his career off to the best possible start after taking part in 2019 , where won bronze.

Now, he hopes to make a good impression in and emulate Nigeria’s celebrated sons - Peter Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama - in the process.

"Lille is a very good club that has a quality project and includes high-class players, even more in recent years," Osimhen told the club website.

"Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.

"I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress."

Osimhen will be hoping to fill the big boots of Nicolas Pepe, who joined for a club-record £72million fee.