Osimhen a doubt for Fiorentina clash as Napoli star suffers injury setback

Victor Osimhen has suffered an injury setback, placing his involvement in Napoli’s heavyweight Serie A clash with Fiorentina into serious doubt.

Having missed the Parthenopeans' 3-1 victory at Atalanta over the weekend due to a card suspension, the Nigeria international joined his team in training for the Italian elite division showdown against the Violets.

Nevertheless, he was forced off prematurely at the Konami Training Centre because of a knock on his left thigh.

“After the success in Bergamo, the morning session on Monday and the rest day yesterday, Napoli resumed training this morning at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Centre,” a statement from the club website read.

“The Azzurri prepare for the match against Fiorentina scheduled at the Maradona Stadium on Sunday, 10 April at 3 pm.

“Meret held the entire session in a group. Osimhen left the seat prematurely due to resentment in his left thigh.”

Although no further update was given about how long he would take to recover, Osimhen - who boasts 11 goals so far in the 2021-22 campaign - could sit out against Vincenzo Italiano’s men.

This development might be a worry for manager Luciano Spalletti who would be aiming to garner all points against the Stadio Artemio Franchi giants while hoping the African avoids surgery.

Osimhen was recently voted Serie A's March Player of the Month.

Since his big-money move from Ligue 1 club Lille to Napoli in August, the Super Eagle has been a key figure in the Naples based squad.

Meanwhile, Algeria forward Adam Ounas Giovanni Di Lorenzo carried out personalized training on the field as they steadily return to full fitness.

Victory for Napoli against Fiorentina will keep their title bid on track. Eight days later, the Blues welcome Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli are second on the Serie A table with 66 points from 31 matches, a point behind leaders AC Milan.