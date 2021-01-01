Osei-Tutu: Cardiff City boss Harris delivers injury return update on Arsenal loanee

The Bluebirds manager is counting down on the Ghanaian descent's comeback to action in their Championship quest

boss Neil Harris is eager to have loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu back in action after some time on the sidelines.

The defender is on the verge of completing a return from injury, having last featured in a 1-1 draw with in October.

He has made six league appearances for Cardiff since joining the club on loan from Arsenal in August.

"We truly hope to have Kieffer Moore back for Norwich [on Saturday]. He will be on the training pitch this week, and Jordi Osei-Tutu will be there too," Harris said, as reported by his club's official website.

"Hopefully Greg Cunningham will return, and Aden Flint will be back in training as well, albeit a probably few weeks away from first-team football.

"Lee Tomlin is out running, so hopefully we’re moving in the right direction. It’s a little bit more positive.

“We quickly need to get players back on the training pitch. We need to get Jordi and Kieffer back into the group, and we need Aden and Sean Morrison back fit as soon as possible.

"Having those four players available will help us at both ends of the pitch, definitely. It’s important that we get influential players back on the pitch.”

Cardiff currently occupy 15th position on the league table ahead of Saturday's encounter with Norwich.

Last season, Osei-Tutu spent time with German 2 side Bochum where he made 21 appearances involving 16 starts and found the back of the net on five occasions.

He joined Arsenal from Reading in 2015 and is still yet to make a competitive senior appearance for the Gunners.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Slough in , the right-back remains eligible to represent either nation at senior level.

He could be a beneficiary of 's new plan of roping in dual nationals in the Black Stars' bid to widen their talent pool.

The west Africans have already identified the England-based duo of Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) and Tariq Lamptey ( and Hove Albion) as top targets, having also made bids for Brian Brobbey of Amsterdam and winger Francis Amuzu.