Oscar targets ambitious Chelsea return four years on from £60m move to China

The Brazilian forward enjoyed a productive spell at Stamford Bridge before heading to Asia and would like to see out his career in west London

Former Chelsea star Oscar has stated his desire to return to Stamford Bridge four years on from making a £60 million ($83m) move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

The Brazilian forward enjoyed a productive spell at Chelsea before heading to Asia, taking in 203 appearances for the Blues as two Premier League title triumphs and Europa League glory was savoured.

Oscar has enjoyed similar success in China but, at 29 years of age, he is already eyeing up an opportunity to head back to England and see out his playing days in west London.

What has been said?

Oscar has told talkSPORT: “I think about finishing at Chelsea because I had good times before at Chelsea.

“Chelsea helped me a lot to improve and to do what I always dreamed [of], which was to play in the Champions League and they helped me to play in the World Cup and to win the Premier League.

“I have a lot of friends at Chelsea. If I have a chance to finish my career at Chelsea, it’s a dream for me. Of course, Chelsea don’t like to buy too many older players, which is normal because it’s a top team from Europe, but I will try my best to be fit to finish there.”

How many goals did Oscar score for Chelsea?

Having passed a double century of appearances for the Blues, the South American was a regular source of end product in the final third.

He netted 38 goals in total, while also contributing 37 assists to the collective cause.

Who has followed in his footsteps at Chelsea?

Eden Hazard and Willian were already on the Blues’ books when Oscar opted to accept a lucrative offer from Shanghai.

They proved to be star turns before making their own moves to Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively.

Since then, the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been snapped up, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount have emerged out of a famed academy system to become creative influences on a senior stage.

Oscar considers the latter to be his most natural heir, saying of a highly rated England international who was back in the goals in a 1-0 win over Liverpool: “I like him [Mount].

“Sometimes he doesn’t play like me but sometimes, I watch him and I can see a little bit of me there because I also came into Chelsea when I was so young and played good football.

“I really like him. He has everything you need to improve. He scores goals, he does some important things and he knows how to defend and attack. I really like him.”

