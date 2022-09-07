Orlando accused of spying on Sacramento training ahead of U.S. Open Cup final

Orlando City have been accused of spying on Sacramento Republic FC training in the lead-up to the U.S. Open Cup final.

WHAT HAPPENED? An Orlando City employee was reportedly spotted taking in Sacramento Republic training on Monday, just two days before the U.S. Open Cup final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite protests from Sacramento, the employee reportedly remained at the session for an extended period of time. Monday's session, which came two days before the match, would likely have been the club's final real on-field session before kickoff.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sacramento are looking to become the first non-MLS team to win the Open Cup since 1999.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Club has been made aware of the matter regarding Sacramento's training session and is cooperating with U.S. Soccer," Orlando City said in a statement.

THE VERDICT: The incident adds even more intrigue to the most anticipated U.S. Open Cup final in some time. Sacramento Republic already have plenty of motivation as they could become the first lower-division side to book a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League if they were to pull off the upset on Wednesday night. But now they'll also have some bulletin board material as the USOC version of Spygate adds another layer.

WHAT NEXT? USOC could theoretically fine Orlando for the incident, but it remains to be seen if there will be any punishment. The game, however, is set to go on as planned.