Origi & Cahill for Celtic? Rodgers urged to launch Premier League raid

The Scottish champions have been told by Charlie Nicholas that moves to bring in reinforcements from Liverpool and Chelsea should be made in January

Celtic should be looking to raid Liverpool and Chelsea for the likes of Divock Origi and Gary Cahill during the January transfer window, claims Charlie Nicholas.

The Scottish champions after facing a tougher defence of their domestic crown this season than they have grown accustomed to in recent years.

That is expected to see Brendan Rodgers dip into the recruitment market and bolster his squad.

Deals are already being mooted for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain forward Timothy Weah, but Nicholas believes greater experience is required and should be sought within the Premier League ranks.

The former Bhoys striker told the Scottish Daily Star: “A striker has to be a priority.

“I’d look at Liverpool’s Divock Origi. He has quality as he showed recently in the Champions League clash with Napoli. The Belgian isn’t getting a regular game so why not go and ask the question?

“Brendan could try to get Jermain Defoe in from Bournemouth or Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace.

“He has been poor at Palace but he would score goals for fun up here. If Celtic are serious about retaining the title then they need proven players to hit the ground running.

“I would also target a keeper. Craig Gordon’s days at the top are numbered and I am not convinced Scott Bain is his long-term replacement.

“I would look at Freddie Woodman at Newcastle United. He has been up here at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen and he has real potential.

“He could also push into the England squad and add real value so now’s a good time to make a move for him.”

Having offered up potential targets at opposing ends of the field, Nicholas also feels that a proven centre-half currently on the books at Stamford Bridge could be a useful addition.

Article continues below

He added on a man whose contract continues to run down at Chelsea: “Why not bring in Gary Cahill on loan?

“He is on big wages but it would be worth the gamble to keep the likes of Filip Benkovic and Jozo Simunovic right, especially if Dedryck Boyata is sold.

"It might be a small price to pay if it helps seal another treble!”