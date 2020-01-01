Operi and Diarra score as Chateauroux beat Lens to move out of relegation zone

Four Africans were on target as La Berri silenced the Blood and Gold to move out Ligue 2 drop region

Chateauroux secured a 3-2 win over Lens in Monday’s Ligue 2 clash, with Christopher Operi, Cheick Diarra and Philippe Keny finding the net.

Before the encounter, Nicolas Usain’s men were three points off the relegation zone, but the hard-fought victory handed them some relief.

Five minutes before the half-time break, Senegalese forward Keny put the hosts ahead thanks to an assist from Jeremy Cordoval.

Mali’s Diarra doubled La Berri’s lead in the 66th minute before turning provider for Cote d’Ivoire defender Opera.

More teams

However, Lens launched an attempt to equalise following efforts from Cheick Doucoure and Simon Banza – yet they were unable to get the important third.

Following this result, Chateauroux climbed to 16th in the log having garnered 28 points from 25 outings.

For Lens, they remain second with 47 points – four points behind leaders Lorient.

They would be hoping to recover from this setback when they welcome to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday.

Usain’s side take on promotion-chasing Grenoble Foot a day earlier.