The Super Eagle's agent claims they have already landed in Istanbul and the deal to either side could be wrapped up soon

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru has arrived in Istanbul to seal a transfer to either Fenerbahce and Besiktas, according to his agent.

The player's representative, William D’Avila, said the AS Monaco forward is already in Istanbul after Galatasaray kept them waiting for five weeks over a possible move to sign him permanently.

According to the information given by D’Avila, both clubs are ready to pay the 4.3 million euros demanded by Monaco.

D’Avila said in a statement to Ajansspor while giving the latest transfer news on the player: “We are in Istanbul with the player and Onyekuru was waiting for news from Galatasaray for the last five weeks, but they have not contacted us, but now Fenerbahce and Besiktas have entered the table.”

On January 29, Onyekuru returned to Galatasaray from Monaco on a six-month loan with an option to make it permanent, that had elapsed at the end of the season.

Thanks to his inspiring performances for KAS Eupen, where he finished the 2016-17 Belgian First Division A season as joint top-scorer with 22 goals, the winger was signed by Everton for a fee of £7 million.

Nevertheless, he was sent to Anderlecht owing to his failure to get a work permit, which would have seen him realise his ambition of playing in the Premier League.

After completing spells in Belgium and Galatasaray - where he won the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig title - he was sold permanently to Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

He struggled to find his feet at Stade Louis II and has been restricted to just four league games for Niko Kovac’s side.

Onyekuru played for Galatasaray on loan in three terms at various intervals, and he made 55 appearances in the Super League, scored 20 goals and made 11 assists.

Galatasaray, having missed out on the Super Lig title on the final day of the season, are still undecided on paying Monaco for the services of the Nigerian player and make the move permanent.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce, who have long admired Onyekuru, are reportedly keen on adding the forward to their attacking line to help support Enner Valencia for goals next term.