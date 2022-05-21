'One of the best' - Brazil legend Cafu sees 'a lot of similarities' between himself and Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

Brazil legend Cafu has hailed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold as "one of the best right-backs in the world".

The England international has impressed since his breakthrough at Anfield, putting in another excellent campaign this season.

Alexander-Arnold has been a crucial part of the Reds side still in contention to claim a treble of trophies and Cafu has been amazed by his progress.

What has Cafu said about Alexander-Arnold?

Cafu told BBC Sport: "I have been following Alexander-Arnold and the campaign he has had at Liverpool.

"His progress over the last few years has been amazing and for sure is one of the best right-backs in the world.

"He is young, strong and has developed hugely considering his age. He also has a lot of experience and I see a lot of similarities between him and myself.

"We both had a will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in.

"The diagonal movements he makes on the pitch are also similar to what I was making as a player."

How has Alexander-Arnold performed this season?

Alexander-Arnold, 23, has featured in 45 matches in all competitions, providing two goals and 19 assists for Liverpool.

The right-back has already lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with Jurgen Klopp's team this season.

They can also secure the Premier League title if they beat Wolves and Manchester City slip up against Aston Villa.

The Anfield side will then go on to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

