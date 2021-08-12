‘One more to go’ - Drogba challenges Chelsea in Club World Cup rallying cry

The Blues great wants Thomas Tuchel’s team to rise to the occasion when they compete in the Fifa competition in December

Didier Drogba has issued a rallying cry to his former team, Chelsea ahead of the 2021 Club World Cup in Japan in December.

Having won the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday after defeating Villarreal at Windsor Park, the Fifa diadem remains the only missing title in the Blues’ cabinet.

The Stamford Bridge club has won the Champions League twice, but have failed to win the intercontinental cup.

The closest they came was finishing in second position at Japan 2012 when a Jose Paolo Guerrero 69th-minute effort powered Corinthians to a 1-0 final triumph over Rafael Benitez’s side in International Stadium Yokohama.

With Chelsea parading some of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment, the ex-Cote d’Ivoire international congratulated his former team for their success against the Yellow Submarine and is hoping they can win their ‘only missing’ trophy.

“Congrats my people Chelsea FC, one more to go in December. The only one missing,” the two-time African Player of the Year tweeted.

In 2012, he led Chelsea to win their maiden Champions League trophy after scoring the match-winning strike from the penalty spot against Bayern Munich.

During his time in England, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups before moving to Turkey to win the Super Lig, the Turkish Cup and the Super Cup with Galatasaray.



The 43-year-old recently stepped down from his post as vice-president of the Ivory Coast Footballers Association, declaring his decision in a scathing letter released to social media.

"To all Ivorian football players ... I hereby announce that a few weeks ago, I took the decision to resign from my position as vice-president of the AFI and at the same time from its Steering Committee," Drogba wrote in the letter.

"We are all aware of the financial difficulties you are facing in the face of the inaction of the majority of the leaders of the AFI, which is supposed to represent you and defend your rights and interests.

"The AFI is at a standstill. It no longer meets your needs or expectations. The bad decisions that have followed one another have led to the deterioration of the very fundamentals of the organisation."