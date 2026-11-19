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The legendary international career of Cristiano Ronaldo may have one final chapter left to be written. Despite his recent retirement from the Portugal national team, reports suggest a special testimonial match is being considered to honour the iconic captain.

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A fitting farewell for a legend

Ronaldo’s storied history with the Portuguese national team might not have reached its definitive conclusion just yet. Although the legendary forward officially announced his international retirement on November 5, 2026, there is growing talk of a special testimonial match to celebrate his unprecedented contributions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped away after a record-breaking career that saw him net 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country.

The possibility of a formal tribute remains on the table, despite the complicated circumstances surrounding his departure, according to A bola.

While the focus remains on a potential national team tribute, there are also whispers of separate honours involving his former clubs.

Tensions behind the scenes

The timing of Ronaldo's retirement was heavily influenced by a period of friction between the player and national team coach Jorge Jesus. The rift reportedly began when Jesus failed to bring Ronaldo off the bench during a victory over Norway.

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This occurred despite an alleged agreement that the captain would receive at least 30 minutes of playing time, leading Ronaldo to feel that the manager had broken his word. Following that incident, the relationship between the two iconic figures cooled significantly.

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Despite the obvious strain in the dressing room, it has been clarified that the player never made any formal demands regarding the manager's job. Ronaldo allegedly used intermediaries to suggest he be left out of the November fixtures while speculation regarding the coaching staff intensified. However, Jesus had publicly stated his intention to continue calling upon the veteran.

Navigating the road to reconciliation

For a testimonial to become a reality, all parties involved will likely need time for the current tensions to subside. The exit was undoubtedly messy, with even Ronaldo's mother expressing her frustration over how her son was treated during his final days in the squad. Nevertheless, the Portuguese FA is keen to ensure that the man who led them to Euro 2016 glory is not remembered for a fallout with the coach.

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Organising such a match would require coordination between the federation and the player's representatives, ensuring the spotlight remains on his achievements rather than recent controversies. The footballing world will be watching closely to see if the man who redefined international goalscoring records will pull on the famous red and green jersey one more time. It would be a chance for the fans to say a proper goodbye to their greatest ever servant.