Onazi reveals how he influenced Mikel and Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor moves

The 27-year-old midfielder has spoken of his role in the Black Sea Storm’s signing of his compatriots in 2018 and 2019

Ogenyi Onazi has revealed he influenced Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor to sign his Nigerian compatriots John Obi Mikel and Anthony Nwakaeme.

The Super Eagles midfielder spent five years with the Medical Park Stadyumu outfit, after joining the club in 2016 for a fee of €3.5 million.

In the summer of 2018, Nwakaeme was snapped up by the Black Sea Storm after his impressive performances for Hapoel Be'er Sheva, where he scored 35 goals in 95 appearances in the Israeli Premier League.

More teams

Mikel, meanwhile, signed for Trabzonspor, linking up with his compatriots at the club after helping the Super Eagles finish third at the in .

The former Super Eagles captain terminated his contract with the Black Sea Storm by mutual agreement in March after expressing his concerns about the league continuing amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Onazi, who played 69 league games for Huseyin Cimsir’s men before joining rivals Denizlispor in January, revealed his efforts in the move of both players to the Medical Park Stadyumu outfit.

“It was fantastic and before Tony [Nwakaeme] came, the president told me that he was trying to sign this Nigerian player and he asked me if I know him,” Onazi told Brila.

“I told him Tony is a fantastic player and he should do whatever he can to bring in, so when he finally signed him and Tony scored two goals in his second game, the president came back to me and was so happy.

“After the Afcon in , the president came back again and told me when he wants to bring Mikel and I should help them speak to him.

“Then I discussed all night with Mikel to come over too and I was injured then, so hopefully when I recover we will play together, but unfortunately we did not spend much time together.”

Onazi last featured for the Super Eagles against Seychelles in 2018, having only recovered from a long injury layoff, and missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder, who has played eight times for Denizlispor, explained he is in constant contact with coach Gernot Rohr and hopes to feature more prominently for his club for a chance to earn a return to the national team.

“I was injured that’s why I wasn’t in the national team, I speak with the coach sometimes, and I also congratulated him on his new deal,” he continued.

“But you can’t be speaking to the coach all the time, because my job is to play and when I’m doing that pretty well, I’m sure I will be back in the team again.”

Article continues below

Onazi will hope to play a part and help Denizlispor, who lost their previous two games, to return to winning form against Rizespor on Sunday.