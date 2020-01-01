Omeruo’s Leganes held to goalless draw by Ramon Azeez’s Granada

Nothing could separate both teams that had the Nigeria internationals start the match

Ramon Azeez made the Granada starting XI and was able to claim a point over Kenneth Omeruo’s on Monday night in .

The 27-year old Nigerian midfielder has been involved in the Andalusian outfit's last two games against and Samuel Chukwueze’s , both games ending in a 2-2 draw and 1-0 defeat respectively. He had been an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Oghenekaro Etebo’s at the restart of league activities.

For Omeruo, he was completing 90 minutes for the third time since the league restart, failing to get any minutes only in one game which was a 2-0 defeat away to giants last week.

This match at the Estadio Butarque did not have much action, but it was a little feisty with eight yellow cards being produced, four for both teams.

Omeruo was strong defensively, making four clearances, six interceptions, and had 100% success with his aerial duels, winning three in three. The 26-year old also had 49 touches, 27 accurate passes at 77% and accurately play four out of eight long balls.

The 2013 winner has clocked 1,781 minutes of football in the Basque Country this season after arriving on a permanent deal from having spent the previous campaign on loan.

Azeez meanwhile only played in the first half and made 23 touches, 15 accurate passes (88%) while being accurate with one long ball, aerial duel and ground duel.

He has played a total of 23 games for Granada this season scoring two goals, one of them which was in a famous 2-0 victory over Barcelona on September 21, 019, and providing another two assists.

Another Nigerian and defence partner of Omeruo in Chidozie Awaziem was an unused substitute in this game having played the opening three games since the restart. The 23-year old made a costly error that led to the first goal in a 2-1 home defeat to Valladolid.

Awaziem has made a total of 21 La Liga apperances for Leganes since joining on loan from FC . The Enugu-born defender was previously on the books of and Rizepor also on loan.

Leganes remain rooted in 19th position on the table and are four points away from safety. Granada meanwhile are in a comfortable ninth spot with 43 points.