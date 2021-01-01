Olunga to wear jersey number 26 at Al Duhail SC as he starts against Al Sadd

The former K’Ogalo striker has been handed a start for the Qatari champions as they face the Xavi-led side

striker Michael Olunga has finally completed his transfer to Al Duhail SC.

While the Qatari club and his former club Kashiwa Resyol in are yet to make the transfer official, Olunga has been named in the starting 11 to face Xavi-managed Al-Sadd on Tuesday, January 12.

According to the line-up published on Duhail’s website, Olunga will start as a lone striker and will wear jersey number 26.

On Monday after a photo of the former striker leaked on the internet, a source close to the player confirmed to Goal the deal to Duhail was as good as sealed since the player had already landed in .

“He has already arrived in and what remains now is for him to be unveiled,” the source told Goal . “He has discussed everything including contractual terms and he is happy to move to the Gulf after almost three years in Japan.”

Last week it was reported in Japan that Kashiwa Reysol had already accepted a transfer fee of 7 million Euros (approximately Ksh890m) from the Qatari club.

The former Gor Mahia striker recently clinched the Golden Boot in the Japanese J-1 League after notching 28 goals from 32 matches while in the 2019 season, he finished with 27 league goals as Reysol ended the J2 season as champions, winning promotion to the first division.

Al-Duhail formerly Lekhwiya SC, is a Qatari sports club that plays in the Qatar Stars League. The club is based in the Duhail district in the city of Doha and plays its home games at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and is the first team in Qatari football to win the first division title on its debut season.

They are currently sitting second on the 12-team table with 27 points from 13 matches, eight fewer than table-toppers Al Sadd, who are on 35 points.

On Tuesday, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama waded into the transfer issue by saying he will support any move Olunga makes in this transfer window.

Wanyama, who currently features for in Major League Soccer ( ) and was in the same situation before leaving Hotspur, has now said Olunga is mature enough to make a good decision.

“In football, it is always difficult to try and advise someone who has played the game and knows what’s next in his move,” Wanyama said as quoted by Standard Sports .

“But Olunga is a mature player and he knows what’s next for his career. All of us have ambitions and they cannot be the same. So, I’m supporting him in every step he is going to take and I wish him all the best in whatever move he is going to take.”