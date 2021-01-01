‘All the best ‘Engineer’- Kenyans react to Olunga in Al Duhail SC jersey

The former Gor Mahia striker is on the verge of signing a lucrative deal with the Qatari champions, from Kashiwa Reysol in Japan

Kenyans have taken to social media to welcome news Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga is on the verge of signing for Qatari champions Al Duhail SC.

On Monday, a photo of the towering striker in the Al Duhail jersey leaked across from QSL Newss and Goal now understands the player will officially be unveiled in the coming days.

According to QSL Newss, the striker could even feature against Al-Sadd on Tuesday, January 12, a club managed by legend Xavi.

Last week it was reported in that Kashiwa Reysol have already accepted a transfer fee of 7 million Euros (approximately Ksh890m) from the Qatari club.

Leaked photo from Instagram account qsl_newss showing the unveiling of Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga at Al Duhail



Reports say he could play against Al Sadd tomorrow 👀 🔥



Waiting for an announcement from the club.. pic.twitter.com/RNNOu6bmNc — Football Live (@QFootLive) January 11, 2021

A source close to Olunga told Goal a move to Qatar could be in the offing but he refused to divulge more details.

“What I know, Olunga’s club Reysol and Al-Duhail have been in talks for a possible move for the player but I don’t want to give out details or how far they have reached in the negotiations,” the source told Goal.

Al-Duhail, formerly Lekhwiya SC, is a Qatari sports club that plays in the Qatar Stars League. The club is based in the Duhail district in the city of Doha and plays its home games at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

They are also the first team in Qatari football to win the first division title in their debut season.

They are currently second on the 12-team table with 27 points from 13 matches, eight fewer than table-toppers Al Sadd, who are on 35 points.

Considering his age, 26-years-old, many Kenyans feel the former striker has made the right decision to switch to the Gulf, and below is how Twitter reacted to the transfer news.

It's done deal, according to qsl_newss. Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has completed move to Qatar's Al Duhail SC. #Betsafe pic.twitter.com/l84aIGsh46 — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) January 11, 2021

According to QSL_newss (Qatar Stars League), Michael Olunga has joined Qatar side Al Duhail SC from Kashiwa Reysol. An official announcement is expected soon from the club. We wish him all the best.#TransferNews #RadullLive pic.twitter.com/Wtfqim1wa6 — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 11, 2021

Kenyan international Engineer Michael Olunga has joined AL Duhail SC of Qatar from Japan side Kashiwa Reysol. All the best to him! @SuperflexTVKe pic.twitter.com/G3sr8l7bmi — Muita Patrick (@MuitaThePundit) January 11, 2021

According to QSL_newss (Qatar Stars League), Michael Olunga has joined Qatar side Al Duhail SC from Kashiwa Reysol. An official announcement is expected soon from the club. All the best to the Engineer pic.twitter.com/UIpbN8iWbR — Geoffrey Mwamburi (@bekimwamburi) January 12, 2021

A photo from QSL_newss (Qatar Stars League) on IG showing the unveiling of Kenyan international Michael Olunga at Al Duhail



The 26yr old striker could reportedly play against Al Saad tomorrow.



The club is yet to officially announce the Engineer but all points to it... pic.twitter.com/PSui3xoTK5 — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) January 11, 2021

Michael Olunga joins Al-Duhail Sports Club from the Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol . The football engineer will be now plying his trade in the Qatar stars League. Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/QGHMS68oHV — Atanas (@_Atanasi) January 11, 2021

🇰🇪🇯🇵 Kenyan striker Michael Olunga has signed for Al-Duhail SC of Qatar.



Al-Duhail will double the player’s Sh8 million monthly salary at Reysol.



The deal is said to be close to a whooping Sh1 Billion



🇶🇦Al -Duhail plan to unveil Olunga tomorrow when they take on Xavi's Al Sadd pic.twitter.com/74331yaZc4 — LIGI Sports ™ (@OfficialLIGI) January 11, 2021

MONEY MOVES: Michael Olunga might join Qatar's Al-Duhail Soccer Club after the club expressed their interest and placed a $7million bid to acquire him. pic.twitter.com/9749vbdg7S — Switch TV (@switchtvkenya) January 5, 2021

🇰🇪🇯🇵🇶🇦 Michael Olunga has completed his move to Al Duhail SC in Qatar from Japan side Kashiwa Reysol. Official unveilling and club statement is expected soon! #OgadaOlunga #KenyansAbroad #WalkWithSagini pic.twitter.com/NUfs60tLcW — JASON SAGINI🇰🇪(The Sports Archbishop) (@Jason_Sagini) January 11, 2021

Done Deal: Kenyan 🇰🇪 International Michael Olunga has completed his switch to Qatari side Al Duhail FC from Kashiwa Reysol.@Football_Kenya @OgadaOlunga@SANARADIO1 #Kenya #Africanfootball pic.twitter.com/Qhg8MORlR9 — Samir Sylvestre Nsanzimana (@SamirSylva) January 11, 2021

