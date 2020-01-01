'Old Trafford isn't intimidating anymore' - Burnley hero Wood feels Man Utd no longer have a fortress

The New Zealand striker believes the Theatre of Dreams fear factor no longer exists after the Clarets earned the three points comfortably

's goalscoring hero Chris Wood believes Old Trafford is no longer a fortress for after the Clarets claimed a comfortable 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Wood opened the scoring with an excellent close-range finish in the shadows of half-time, before Jay Rodriguez sealed the points in the second period with a blistering effort off the crossbar.

The Clarets did have to defend for long periods after taking the lead but a lacklustre Red Devils attack failed to forced opposition goalkeeper Nick Pope into action.

New Zealand striker Wood was proud of Burnley's performance - with the Clarets drawing their last two games at Old Trafford after going two goals ahead - and he feels the fear factor at the venue has disappeared.

"Look I don't think [Old Trafford is intimidating]," Wood said to BT Sport post-match.

"I think the last couple of years we have come here and been up 2-0 both times and thrown it away.

"Today we have come here with the same mentality of working hard, getting in front, holding what've got and fighting hard - that's what we've done."

The victory was Burnley's first league win at Old Trafford since 1962 and was achieved despite only have 29 per cent of the possession.

Wood felt the Clarets played to their strengths throughout the match - even with his goal which he struck six minutes before half-time.

"We had to grind it out, dog it out at times - but that's what we are good at," he said.

"Lucky we got the two goals which gave us a bit of comfort. It was a great defensive performance.

"[My goal was] what we work on - set pieces - we're very strong at it. [Ben Mee] did well at the back post and lucky I was there to tap it in."

Article continues below

Rodriguez's goal came 11 minutes after the restart, with the striker picking up the ball and unleashing an unstoppable long-range shot that cannoned off the underside of the bar.

Manchester United did have chances to take the lead before Wood's opener, with Anthony Martial failing to sort his feet out with a clear chance in the box, while Juan Mata made poor connection with a cross in the six-yard box.

The results leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sitting fifth in the Premier League, six points shy of fourth-place , while Burnley have risen to 13th - only four points short of the Red Devils.