Ola Aina ends five-year Premier League wait with West Brom beauty

The 24-year-old wing-back has ended his wait for an English top-flight goal in Fulham’s game against the Baggies on Monday evening

’s Ola Aina scored his first Premier League goal with a beauty in Monday’s Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion, in the process ending his wait to find the back of the net for the Cottagers.

’s Bobby Decordova-Reid had given Scott Parker’s men the lead after 26 minutes thanks to an assist from Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the international doubled the advantage at Craven Cottage with a breathtaking effort.

The wing-back had some great exchanges with Mitrovic and Decordova-Reid, allowed some space outside the area, before unleashing a thunderbolt into the top left corner from the edge of the area, which was unstoppable by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

In the interesting first half, Slaven Bilic’s men took a two-goal deficit into half-time and they would have themselves to blame for not taking their chances.

Having been promoted to first-team in 2015, the 24-year-old, who was part of the Blues’ three FA Youth Cup-winning sides and Uefa Youth League triumph, was loaned to after failing to get regular action at Stamford Bridge.

He made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League, one in the and two starts in the English Football League Cup for the Blues.

After completing his spell with the Tigers, he was shipped to outfit for another loan stint. His move was made permanent in a deal worth £8.9m (€10m) after he impressed during his one-year stay in – making 32 appearances and scoring once.

In the 2019-20 season, he accounted for 37 appearances for the Bull, which included 32 matches in Serie A. However, he returned to to join Fulham a day before their Premier League opening fixture against .

Should Parker’s team seal the win against Semi Ajayi’s Baggies, that will be their maiden win in the 2020-21 campaign after a stuttering start.

Aina is part of Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles to face Sierra Leone in this month’s double-header qualifiers in Benin City and Freetown.